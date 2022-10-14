UK: ‘Rising Star’ accolade for Zimbabwean mental health nurse

Spread This News

By André Langlois for hamhigh.co.uk

ENGLAND: A mental health nurse serving the west of Haringey has scooped an award in a scheme marking Black History Month.

Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust’s Moreblessing Mureewi is one of the winners in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) London region’s Rising Star Awards 2022.

The Rising Star Awards recognise nurses, midwives, and nursing support workers from black, Asian and ethnic minority communities who have made an outstanding contribution to health and social care in the capital.

Moreblessing, a deputy team manager for the Haringey West Locality Team, was nominated for her work setting up the Community Psychiatric Nurse Forum in the area, providing a protected space where all nurses feel free to express their views and advocate for change and the recognition of talent within the trust.

The forum was praised for instilling pride, confidence, self-esteem and a sense of self value within the local nursing community.

Moreblessing, who grew up in Zimbabwe, said: “I was so shocked to hear I’d won. I didn’t realise just how much people were touched by this.

“Nursing has always been about compassion for me. I’m very patient-centred and this forum has allowed colleagues in Haringey to come together and share best practice to help us be better carers.

“We feel free to talk about mistakes and learn from them and to seek help where we need it.

“I’m really proud to have been recognised with this award.”

Amanda Pithouse, chief nursing officer for Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust, said: “The forum has been the perfect vehicle for many of our colleagues to collectively express themselves and ensure their voices are heard within the Trust.

“Moreblessing’s initiative and drive has been key to its success, and she is a very worthy winner of this award. We are all proud of what she has achieved for the benefit of so many of her colleagues.”