UK: Rising star Chirewa nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teenage star Tawanda Chirewa has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award following several impressive displays throughout October.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to life in Old Gold since his arrival at Compton Park in September.

Chirewa scored twice in October, with his first two goals for Wolves coming in victories over Leeds United and Southampton at Aggborough.

He started the month with the opening goal against Leeds, before again breaking the deadlock in Monday’s game versus the Saints to cap off a neat team move.

James Collins’ side won three and drew one of their five games in all competitions, as attacking midfielder Chirewa also shone under the Molineux lights in the International Cup victory over PSV.

The winner of the award will be decided by a Premier League panel and announced on Friday 10th November at 10am.

Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur), Lewis Koumas (Liverpool), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Mateusz Musialowski (Liverpool), Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace) and Charlie Wellens (Reading) have also been nominated.

Chirewa has been making huge strides at Wolves since completing his move from Ipswich Town in September.

After consistently impressive in the Premier League 2, the highly rated young star is reportedly on the verge of being handed his first team debut at Wolves, where he has been training with the senior side in recent weeks.

Prior to his move to Wolves, Chirewa made his senior debut for Ipswich in November 2019, appearing as a second half substitute against Colchester United in an EFL Trophy group stage fixture.

In the process, he became the second youngest player to feature for the Tractor Boys, behind Connor Wickham, aged just 16 years and 31 days old.

In July 2020, Chirewa signed a two-year scholarship at Portman Road and was then rewarded with a first professional contract four months later.

He was offered a new contract the Championship club early this year but he turned down the offer in favour of a move to Wolves.