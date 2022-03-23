UK: Tatenda Taibu’s Son Part Of Cricket Club’s New Generation

Spread This News

By liverpoolecho.co.uk

LIVERPOOL: A new generation of cricketers is coming through at Hightown St Mary’s – and captain Leo McCarthy couldn’t be more excited.

The Second Division side has a bumper crop of talented teenagers, some of whom are ready to make the leap into 1st XI cricket this year.

Among them is Tatenda Taibu Jr, son of the former Zimbabwe captain, who himself has left the club to take up a coaching role in Bangladesh.

But with a new overseas player and a returning all-rounder, McCarthy is optimistic for what 2022 can bring.

“Hightown has never been flush with huge numbers,” said the skipper. “So being able to nurture young players through all the way has always been hugely important to us.

“A lot of our stalwart first-teamers over the years have come through the junior section, but the last players to do that were probably myself and Matty Laybourne – and we’re both cracking on 25 now, so there’s kind of a big gap.

“The amount of work that’s gone in over the last five years is now bridging that gap, and we’ve got some really promising youngsters coming through.

“The U15s age group looks really strong, so hopefully in the next couple of years we’ll see some of them coming through as well.”