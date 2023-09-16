UK: Teenage actor Ray Kwaramba makes debut in Apple TV+ series Invasion

Spread This News

ENGLAND: A 13-year-old Essex boy has made his debut appearance in hit sci-fi series Invasion.

Raynon Kwaramba, who is of Zimbabwean heritage, plays the role of Natori, a young boy with special powers who can communicate with aliens.

Invasion follows the story of a diverse group of characters across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unravelling around them.

“This opportunity really means a lot to me,” said Ray.

“After a few auditions where I didn’t make it through, it was amazing to get my first role in a popular series. It has given me confidence to keep pushing forward and hopefully one day getting a lead role.”

Ray showed an interest in the arts at a young age, winning a dance competition in Bournemouth at the age of 3.

At 10, Ray – who attends a stage school in Essex – auditioned for a role in Motown the musical, making it as far as the semi-finals.

A star is born

Despite a series of setbacks, Raynon auditioned for Season 2 of Invasion and his breakthrough was within sight.

“Ecstatic” might describe the woman who helps keep his dreams alive.

Speaking about Ray’s debut, his ‘momager’, Rejoice Bhila said: “One of the biggest challenges we have faced over the last few years is helping Ray balance school and his acting career, and the emotions that come with auditioning for roles but he does it with ease.

She added; “He is an inspiration. He has such drive at a young age and has a positive outlook on life and work.

“His perseverance has helped him get to where he is today and there is more yet to come.”

Ray, who also has a keen interest in music, is currently working on his first album, as well as a book due for release in early 2024.

The new Invasion season meanwhile, picks up a few months after the alien blobs first made their presence known, and it is not getting any better.

Major cities have turned into war zones, with most people having fled or died, while those who remain struggle to fight against the very tough-to-kill invaders.

To catch up on the last series or to watch the latest season, visit Apple TV+