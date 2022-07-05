New Zimbabwe.com

UK: Top BBC show Strictly Come Dancing wants Zimbabwean legend for new series

5th July 2022
By thesun.co.uk

STRICTLY bosses want former Zimbabwe and Liverpool goalie Bruce Grobbelaar to appear on this year’s show.

The 64-year-old Zimbabwean with “spaghetti legs” is at the top of the BBC show’s list and bosses have already met him via online video call.

A source said: “Bosses are determined to get Grobbelaar to sign on the dotted line.

“Even getting him to agree to a meeting was a mission but so far he’s dragging his heels.

“He’s made it clear the only way he will sign up is if they agree a big money package.

“Producers are willing to splash out to get him but have a limit as to how much they can spend.”

Grobbelaar helped Liverpool win their fourth European Cup in 1984 by putting off Roma’s players during a penalty shoot-out.

He stood on the goal line and did a “spaghetti legs” routine, making his limbs go all wobbly to successfully distract the opposition.

