UK: Warriros star Zemura Hopes His Bournemouth Side Adds Players On Deadline Day

By bournemouthecho.co.uk

JORDAN Zemura admits he will be keeping a keen eye on the deals as they go through on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old impressed on his return to Cherries’ side for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Barnsley, after time away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.

Focus now turns to matters off the pitch for a few days, with Cherries not back in action until the FA Cup clash against Boreham Wood next weekend.

Scott Parker is keen to add to his squad, with the end of the transfer window fast approaching.

Young defenders James Hill and Ethan Laird arrived earlier in the month, but Cherries are looking to make signings in multiple positions before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Asked if he will be keeping a close eye on the deadline day coverage, Zemura told the Daily Echo: “To be fair, I’ll be watching!

“Hopefully we can bring in a few people. Whoever comes about, I think the more the merrier.

“I think we’re such a good group of lads here, but obviously we know each and everyone’s strengths. So anyone else that comes in, it will be adding.

“So for us it’s perfect to go into the final part of the season with whoever comes in, because we want to get promoted, so it would be nice.”