UK: West Ham United keeping tabs on Zimbabwe international

By insidefutbol.com

LONDON: West Ham United are keeping tabs on Zimbabwe and Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura with a view to potentially signing him this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old had a breakthrough season last year and played a massive part in helping Bournemouth be promoted back to the Premier League.

Zemura’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in the top flight, however the Cherries are keen to hold on to him.

The Zimbabwe international has a year left on his contract and it has been claimed that West Ham are considering taking him to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are keeping an eye on Zemura as they seek to bring in a new left-back for their squad this summer.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to bring in younger legs to compete for a place in the team with Aaron Cresswell.

Bournemouth do not want to lose him ahead of their return to the Premier League but his contract situation has made it more complicated.

The Cherries could step up on their efforts to offer him a new deal amidst interest from West Ham.

Zemura was included in the Zimbabwe squad for the Africa Cup of Nations last year.