UK: ‘Wicked’ man lied he had cancer to con fiancee and her family; victims fleeced of £38,000

Prosecutor Marion Smullen said that in total Mpofu received £38,282.

Smullen said:

“During 2019 and 2020 the defendant stated he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and needed an urgent operation in a specialist hospital in Switzerland.”

She said his ex-fiancée had met him through the Plenty of Fish dating website in July 2018 and the following year they decided to buy a house together.

He persuaded her to hand over £6,000 for an operation on his ankle, even though it was carried out for free on the NHS.

Mpofu next claimed he needed a £20,000 loan to buy his mother out of a property and the fiancée persuaded her grandmother to give him the money in November 2019.

The following month he was taken to hospital. When the fiancee arrived, a woman who was visiting Mpofu told her that she was his girlfriend.

Mpofu said that his consultant told him he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He lied saying he needed to raise £30,000 to go Zurich for an operation. The fianceé’s grandmother agreed that the money she had loaned for the house could go towards his hospital fee.