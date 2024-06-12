UK: Winky D, Sulu among top acts for Zimfest; Diaspora Insurance confirms partnership

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

LONDON: The annual Zimfest mega-show returns for a milestone weekend celebration next month with an exhilarating line-up of artists and more than 10,000 people expected to attend as festival marks its silver jubilee.

Leading insurance and risk management solutions provider, Diaspora Insurance, has also confirmed its partnership with the festival which will take place over two days from 27-28 July at the picturesque Hertfordshire Showgrounds in St Albans.

Formerly known as Zimfest Live, the event has dropped the ‘Live’ from its name, marking a new era while continuing its tradition of celebrating Zimbabwean music and culture.

This year’s lineup will feature diverse acts, including, Winky D, Saintfloew, Feli Nandi, EXQ, Enzo Ishall, Shinsoman and Sulimani Chimbetu.

Commenting on the decision to again partner Zimfest this year, a Diaspora Insurance spokesperson said; “Diaspora Insurance is excited to confirm our partnership with Zimfest 2024 which promises to be a vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture.

“The partnership underscores the company’s commitment to community engagement and its recognition of the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

“This partnership serves as a shining example of how businesses can support and celebrate cultural diversity while building meaningful connections within the community.”

The company specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at global expatriates and diasporans with its innovative funeral cash plan helping ensure families do not resort to begging in times of bereavement.

Beacon of cultural celebration

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Redcliffe Management, said: “Over the years, Zimfest has evolved and become a beacon of cultural celebration.

“As we commemorate its 25th year, the resonance of this milestone echoes far beyond numbers – it symbolises a legacy of unity, diversity, and artistic excellence.

“We look forward to showcasing the very best of Southern African music, art and culture and offering an inclusive space where individuals from all walks of life can come together to celebrate, learn, and forge meaningful connections.”

One of the festival’s highlights, the Piano Republik stage, will return, showcasing the dominance of amapiano in the music industry.

Felo Le Tee, Mellow & Sleazy, and Daliwonga are among the first acts to be announced, with more names to be released in the coming weeks.

In a bid to enhance accessibility, Zimfest has partnered with Big Green Coach to provide convenient transportation options from various cities including Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, London Victoria, Luton, Milton Keynes, and Nottingham, with prices starting from £35.

Other sponsors this year include global remittance companies World Remit, Remitly, Ecocash and Mukuru, as well as Nyaradzo Life Insurance, Ngoto, and Masau Gin.