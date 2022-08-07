UK: Zim artist lands debut Netflix role; switches from comedy to acting

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIAN Munya Chawawa has landed his first acting role with Netflix after he was cast in fantasy drama series titled ‘The Sandman.’

In the production, which recently aired the first season, Chawawa plays a demon Choronzon, which was a switch from his traditional comedy.

The series adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comics follows the story of the King of Dreams, Morpheus, who is captured and held prisoner for more than a century.

He returns and journeys across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

During his quest to regain power, Morpheus faces Choronzon, a Duke of Hell.

In an announcement across his social media pages, Chawawa wrote: “First Netflix role, baby!”

“Doing up demon time (literally) as Choronzon in the new Netflix series ‘The Sandman’, out now!”.

In 2020, the Zimbabwean artist secured his first Netflix writing gig on the mystery ‘Special Death to 2020’, a mockumentary done by a sizeable team of writers.