UK: Zim-born Chikoto becomes Corby town’s first ever black mayor

Cllr Chikoto, known to many as Taffy, served as deputy mayor last year becoming Corby’s first ever black deputy mayor in the process.

He said: “I feel native to Corby. Having lived here now for as long as I have, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It’s an honour being elected mayor in a foreign land and it’s a huge honour being able to represent the community.

“It means a lot being elected as the first ever black mayor in Corby. People are moving on and times are changing, which is great. It’s exciting for the community. Everyone can feel included, this is not just for me.”

And it’s a diverse year for Corby as new deputy mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham is a lesbian.

She said: “It’s an amazing year for diversity.

“I’m also really excited for Taffy. I respect him a lot, he’s really passionate about youth and community – something we both have in common.