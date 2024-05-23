UK: Zim Diaspora Property Showcase – a platform to explore the property market back home

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PREPARATIONS for the inaugural Zim Diaspora Property Showcase set to take place in the UK on July 12 2024 are at an advanced state with subscriptions for the event rising.

The event organised by real estate company Seeff Zimbabwe will bring on board several property sector experts and is set for July 13 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel. Critical stakeholders will interface and explore strategies to circumvent property investment challenges in the country.

“There are a lot of questions which the Diasporas have in terms of how the real Estate business operates. An event like this will be very crucial to bring together the leading property tycoon and the prospective buyers under one roof in the UK and other Diaspora hotspots,” an update from the organisers said in part.

Registration for the event is free with up to 40 exhibitors from Zimbabwe.

Conveyancing experts, property developers and Real Estate Dealers are expected to grace the occasion.

”We just felt that there is a need to establish a market targeting the diaspora and enlighten them on the country’s true property sector story. There are a lot of questions which the Diasporas have in terms of how the real Estate business operates,” the organizing team added.

The event will feature discussion panels, presentations by property experts and networking opportunities, all designed to empower Zimbabweans in the UK to invest securely in their homeland.

This year, the property market is poised to witness distinct trends within each sector with the residential segment set to continue prioritising affordable housing, spurred by increased government support and greater private-sector involvement.

The commercial real estate sector, particularly in urban centres, will likely experience a gradual recovery as businesses adapt to post-pandemic operational changes.