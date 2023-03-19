UK: Zim family in mourning as teenage son ,17, stabbed to death at Leeds house party

Spread This News

By Agencies

LEEDS: A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy, identified as Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Police were called to a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley at 2.48am on Sunday morning over reports of a disturbance at a party.

Another call was made from the ambulance service, who were treating a man who was reported to have been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now treating his death as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We fully appreciate that this incident will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping their local community representatives updated as our enquiries progress.”