UK: Zim international Brendan Galloway makes Plymouth comeback after eight months out

By Plymouth Live

UK: Brendan Galloway will play his first game for 235 days when he gets a run-out in Plymouth Argyle’s pre-season game against Bristol City at Home Park this weekend.

The Zimbabwe international defender is making his comeback from a serious knee injury which he suffered during a 3-0 defeat by Wycombe Wanderers at Home Park on November 23, 2021.

Galloway will get some action against Bristol City after coming through a full contact 11-versus-11 game among the Argyle squad at the Harper’s Park training ground on Thursday.

After such a long time on the sidelines it will take the 26-year-old a while to build up to full match fitness but, nonetheless, his return to action is a big boost for Pilgrims’ boss Steven Schumacher.

Midfielder Panutche Camara will also play his first game of the pre-season for Argyle after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Schumacher told Plymouth Live: “They both trained really well (on Thursday), they are both getting there fitness wise.

“If we can get them a few minutes, potentially half an hour maybe, back involved and ease them into it that way that would be fantastic.”

The return of Camara and Galloway will strengthen an Argyle squad which has been bolstered by the season-long loan signings of Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) and Bali Mumba (Norwich City) this week.

Schumacher said: “It’s brilliant. We managed to do a bit of our recruitment work early, which was great, with Mickel (Miller) and Butch (Matt Butcher). They were here pretty much from the start.

“We understood that the other two were going to take a couple of weeks because they were starting pre-season with their first teams, which is fine, and they are in good shape.

“If we can bring in a forward player next week that gives us two full weeks of training before we kick-off the season (against Barnsley at Home Park on Saturday, July 30).

The visit of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Home Park is Argyle’s second test against Championship opposition this week after they drew 1-1 with Swansea City on Tuesday night, when Ryan Hardie grabbed an 89th minute equaliser for them.