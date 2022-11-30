UK: Zim international Jordan Zemura’s one big wish from the World Cup

Spread This News

The Bournemouth Echo

Bournemouth full-back Jordan Zemura revealed his one big wish from this year’s World Cup – to see Lionel Messi finally get his hands on the trophy.

Widely considered as the greatest player to have ever played the game, Messi is looking to fire Argentina to glory in Qatar.

This will likely be the final chance for the 35-year-old to win the World Cup, having come so close in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

PSG superstar Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, has scored a remarkable 93 goals in 167 appearances for his country.

Two of those have come during this World Cup, against Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

However, Messi could exit the tournament on Wednesday. Following a shock defeat to the Saudis, Argentina kept their hopes of progressing out of Group C alive by defeating Mexico.

They need a result against Poland, to move through to the last 16.

Asked who he would like to see win the Wold Cup, Zimbabwe international Zemura told the Daily Echo: “I want him to do it.

“I’d love an African team to do it, obviously for Africa, so I’m team Senegal, even team Morocco and team Africa.

“But I want him to do it, the little GOAT. I want Messi to win it.

“Hopefully, it’s his fifth World Cup. I’d love him to win it.”

Discussing the hopes of the African nations, with Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana having also qualified, Zemura added: “They’re getting really close. Hopefully one day Zimbabwe, my team, my country, my nation can hopefully join the elite forces up top.

“2026, you might be reporting on me going to the World Cup, who knows!?”