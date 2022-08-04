UK: Zim international Muskwe scores twice as Luton beat Reading U23s

Admiral Muskwe scored a brace for Luton Development squad during their 2-0 win against Reading U23s in a behind closed doors friendly at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Zimbabwe international was one of eight senior players to feature in the contest, as Tom Lockyer led the side, while Henri Lansbury, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Dion Pereira and summer signing Louie Watson started, with trialist Max Haygarth playing the full 90 minutes alongside Casey Pettit and Josh Williams.

Paul Hart’s side almost made the perfect start as Williams crossed for Pereira, and his flicked effort was tipped over by the Reading keeper.

Town had an even better opportunity 20 minutes later, Muskwe rounding the stopper and finding Mendes Gomes who couldn’t beat a covering defender.

Pereira was unlucky not to force the opener as he combined well with Watson, firing a low shot goal-wards and then headed over Mendes Gomes’ pinpoint delivery.