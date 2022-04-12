UK: Zim international Zemura feeling ‘much better’ after hamstring injury

By bournemouthecho.co.uk

JORDAN Zemura offered an encouraging update after hobbling off during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Sheffield United.

The Zimbabwe international has played a key role in Cherries’ promotion charge this season, featuring in 29 of the club’s 39 Championship matches this term.

Zemura has a remarkable record when featuring, playing a part in just three losses, winning 20 of his matches and drawing the other seven.

But he could now be set for a spell on the sidelines during the closing weeks of the campaign due to a hamstring complaint, which forced him off towards the end of the game against the Blades.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw at Bramall Lane, boss Scott Parker told the Daily Echo: “It doesn’t look great. I’m not surprised, because you’re asking a human being to do a three-game week, two away games. The turnaround is remarkable. (Saturday), 12.45 kick-off or whatever it was.

“These players are humans and soft tissue injuries come through fatigue, come from overwork and it looks like Jordan maybe have suffered with a bit of a hamstring injury.

“I worried about that a little bit before the game. Those were the things on my mind really in that sense.

“I know how fit my squad are – we are the fittest factually in this division. The intensity we play at, I know those demands are pretty high. It’s just a shame that one has had to suffer a little bit in Jordan, just back-end.”

He added: “I’m gutted for Jordan. I thought he was very good (on Saturday). I’m gutted.

“Look, I might be speaking too prematurely, because it might not be as bad as we think, but it doesn’t look good initially.”

Taking to Twitter to offer an update on his fitness, Zemura wrote: “Feeling much better, thank you all for the messages and love.

“Grateful to be a part of this Cherries family.

“Will be working tirelessly to get back to help the lads achieve everything we set out to! Big final 7 to go. #UTC.”

Cherries return to action against Middlesbrough at Vitality Stadium on Good Friday (3pm).