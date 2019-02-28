UK: Zim man jailed 25 years gets another year for threatening to kill woman

By Agencies

LONDON: A prisoner, originally from Zimbabwe, who threatened a woman via mobile phone from prison has had another year added to his 25-year sentence.

Farai Kambarami, aged 36, of, was convicted of making threats to kill, breaching a restraining order and possession of a prohibited article – having a mobile phone in prison.

He initially entered a not guilty plea at Aylesbury Crown Court but changed his plea to guilty after the jury was sworn in.

Court heard that, on 5 July 2017 while in prison serving a 25-year sentence for attempted murder, Kambarami used a mobile phone to call the victim of the initial offence and threatened to kill her.

He was serving time at HMP Bedford for the initial crime which took place in Milton Keynes in August 2016, and for which he was sentenced on in April, 2017.

At the court hearing last week, he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in relation to the latest threats to kill and the breach of a restraining order.

No additional sentence was imposed in relation to the possession of a mobile phone offence. The sentence will run concurrently to the 25-year sentence he is currently serving.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Vince Higgins, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “This offence was extremely distressing for the victim in the case as she had already gone through the original harrowing ordeal.

“I am so glad that she again had the strength to pursue this complaint and we were able to convict Kambarani for these further offences.

“We have pursued this offence to show that even if people do go to prison for a very long time the law will still apply to you and we will prosecute those who continue to commit offences.

“We hope that this outcome helps to give the victim as much comfort and support as possible.”