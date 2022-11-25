UK: Zim-owned company nominated for Great British Care Awards

Spread This News

By Thobekile Khumalo

Zimbabwean-owned Supreme Healthcare Recruitment has been nominated in five different categories in the Great British Care Awards (GBCA), company officials confirmed recently.

The recognition comes as a huge pat on the back for the Bradford-based company which has only been in existence for three years.

Company spokesperson Rudo Chengeta said they have been nominated in the categories of Dignity Champion, Covid Heroes and the Three R’s – Recruitment, Recognition and Retention.

Regional finals of the awards have been conducted around the United Kingdom throughout the autumn with the national finals set for March next year in Birmingham.

Commenting on the shortlisting Supreme Healthcare spokesperson Rudo Chengeta said; “Our staff provide care to our clients in a way that supports self-respect of the people, giving them choices and recognising individual capacities and ambitions.

“One of the company’s key staff, Akeshia Lee, was shortlisted as a finalist in the ancillary category for going over and above the call of duty in the way she executes her duties.

“All this has contributed to Supreme Healthcare Limited being nominated in five different categories.”

Chengeto added that company staff are trained to allow clients to participate in community activities, adding that, by supporting everyone as individuals, “it leaves them with a great sense of self-worth”.

“Promoting independence enables all our clients to be in control over their lives and to make decisions that are fundamental to them.

“The result is that some staff who started working with the business at inception are still here as recognition of staff values makes them feel part of our essential team.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector.

“The purpose of the awards are to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work,” said the organisers.

“The awards are all inclusive, bringing together the statutory, independent and voluntary sectors, as well as unpaid carers; promoting joint working.

“Working in partnership with care partners and local care associations is at the heart of the initiative; working and linking directly with local managers and networks to further promote the event.”