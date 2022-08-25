UK: Zim professional and business Indaba set for Bradford

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

A running series networking events targeting Zimbabwean professionals and businesses in the UK’s healthcare sector will hold its next event in the West Yorkshire city of Bradford early next month.

According to organisers, WS Marketing and Golden Careers Management Ltd, the get-together will be held at Andie’s African Bar Lounge.

BBC presenter Kevin Ncube, formerly of the ZBC, has also been confirmed as the host.

Ncube was the MC at the first two events in Birmingham and Leicester.

“The event covers providers who are delivering Supported Living, Domiciliary Care, Recruitment Agencies, Children Services, Semi-Independent young people and non-emergency transport services.

“This is the third of many Meet and Greet events that are aimed at promoting collaboration amongst health and social care providers in the UK,” said a representative of WS Marketing.

Subjects to be discussed include, Immigration and Visa issues, Setting up Healthcare Businesses in UK, CQC Registration, Ofsted Registration, Tender writing , Training , International Recruitment, Business Finance and Accounts, Contracts Management and Tender writing.

“We have a vision of making our businesses into brands we can trust and rely on,” WS Marketing said when explaining the rationale for the meet-and-greet series.

“We are hoping to partner with some brands and business and build outreach programmes that will be a one-stop-service offering pastoral service and assistance.

“As part of this project and series we are also open to different experts in their fields to come and be part of the vision.”

Headline speakers and resource persons at the Bradford event include Godfrey Mushandu, the managing director of Ultra Healthcare and Ultra Healthjobs, Taffi Nyawanza, partner at Mezzle Law, Nelly Tchoudi, director at Tchoudi Accountancy, as well as the directors of Lime Healthcare.