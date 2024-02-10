UK, Zim stitch policy on conversion of Class 2 to 4 driver’s licence

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has finally cleared the air surrounding the conversion of driver’s licences issued locally for use in the United Kingdom.

It is now official that Class 2 driver’s licence holders resident in the UK who intend to be accepted as light motor vehicle operators can either return to Zimbabwe and have their qualification downgraded to Class 4 without being subjected to any retest or stay in the UK and retest there to acquire a Class 4 driving licence.

The development comes after scores of Zimbabwean driver’s licence holders who relocated to the UK found themselves in a quandary after they were told haulage truck drivers could not drive smaller cars, as is the case back home.

In a public notice, the ministry confirmed that the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) of the UK had agreed on the new policy.

“Holders of Class 2 driver’s licence intending to drive light motor vehicles must either come back to Zimbabwe and downgrade or obtain their Class 4 licence in the United Kingdom.

“Those intending to downgrade from Class 2 to 4 are required to approach the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) offices for assistance before visiting the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).

“Holders of both Class 2 and 4 obtained on different tests will not be affected. The CVR is encouraging those affected to bring their driver’s licence and be guided accordingly,” reads the notice.