UK: Zimbabwe alumni inter-schools soccer tournament

By UK Correspondent

CRANBOURNE Old Boys were Sunday crowned champions of the now-annual Zimbabwe Alumni Inter-schoos football tournament which was held at Castle Vale Stadium in Birmingham.

Dozens of Zimbabweans based in the UK turned up for the tournament which featured teams of former students of schools such as Allan Wilson, Prince Edward, Ellis Robbins and Marondera High School.

The event which was sponsored by among other companies Diaspora Insurance and Access Forex was graced by Zimbabwe Warriros legend Japhet Mparutsa who was the guest of honour.

The event is a fundraising brainchild of the joint Allan Wilson Old Boys Association (A.W.O.B.A) & Prince Edward Old Boys Association UK Chapters and was inspired by a successful rivalry challenge match held in September 2021.

” … the idea is to include other Zimbabwean High Schools Alumni in a fun-filled Football Tournament,” said the organisers.

“The Tournament seeks also to get Alumni together in their individual Associations as well as network with others present, share ideas, and cultivate the culture of giving back, developing our root Schools & communities.”

MORE IMAGES: