UK: Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side Harlequins from London Irish 

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN rugby star Lovejoy Chawatama has completed a big move to Gallagher side Harlequins following the suspension of his former side London Irish from the top tier of English rugby union.

Chawatama, who was born in Harare and attended Watershed College in Marondera, before moving to the United kingdom, is widely regarded as one of the most explosive front rowers in the English Premiership.

He was initially linked with a move to Bristol Bears but has opted to remain in London by joining Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership season.

Chawatama becomes the latest former London Irish player to confirm their future plans, after the club entered financial administration at the end of the 2022/23 Premiership season.

The 30-year-old tight-head prop played 18 times for London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership last season, achieving 15 appearances in 2020/21 and 13 in 2019/20.

He made his 50th appearance for the Exiles during the 2020/21 season.

Born in Zimbabwe, Chawatama started his rugby career as a back-row before moving up the pack to the prop.

He has previously gained international recognition with England Students and enjoyed stints with Clifton RFC, London Scottish and London Welsh.

Commenting on his move to Quins, Chawatama said to the Harlequins website: “London Irish will always have a special place in my heart. I am so grateful for the six years I spent at the club, and will forever cherish the memories made with players, staff, and fans. I am excited for this next chapter with Harlequins, a fantastic Club with exceptional talent on and off the pitch. I look forward to getting stuck into preseason.

Harlequins Director of Rugby Billy Millard added: “We’ve been saddened by the London Irish situation and our thoughts remain with all players, staff and supporters. It’s been a difficult few weeks but we’re pleased to support Lovejoy and provide him with an opportunity to remain in the Premiership. He’s a hard-working prop who strengthens our front-row and adds excellent experience to our squad. We’re excited by the impact he will make at Quins.”