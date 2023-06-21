UK: Zimbabwe netball team captain Kwangwa appointed Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE netball team (The Gems) captain Felistus Kwangwa has been appointed brand ambassador for the United Kingdom-based insurance and risk management firm Diaspora Insurance.

The collaboration will see the 28 year-old Gems star feature in Diaspora Insurance’s marketing and promotional campaigns both in Zimbabwe and in England where she plays in the Vitality Netball League for top tier side Surrey Storm.

Diaspora Insurance is now more than ten years old and covers 13 African nationalities with plans to add more.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Kwangwa said she is happy to have been entrusted with the ambassadorial role by Diaspora Insurance, which is also a big supporter of netball in the country through previous partnerships with the Zimbabwe Netball Association.

“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful to Diaspora Insurance for trusting me as their brand ambassador. I hope that I will represent its brand in a positive light,” Kwangwa said.

Commenting on the development, company CEO Jeff Madzingo said: “We are pleased to welcome Zimbabwe netball team (The Gems) captain Felistus Kwangwa to the Diaspora Insurance family as our brand ambassador.

“Felistus is a gifted athlete and inspirational leader who set the 2020 Netball World Cup finals in Liverpool alight as she stood up for the Gems with her impressive performances and went on to break new ground by joining Surrey Storm in England’s Vitality League the following year.

“As a diasporan committed to sporting excellence and pushing performance boundaries, Felistus’ story fully aligns with Diaspora Insurance’s values and vision as the company continues to lead in the provision of innovative risk solutions for Africa’s diaspora communities.”

Kwangwa is fresh from a successful season at Surrey Storm, where she managed 20 appearances compared to last season, where she played 16 times and 19 in her maiden season in 2021.

All in all she has represented the club on 55 occasions since making her move to the United Kingdom.

This season, Surrey Storm finished in fourth place and Kwangwa will now shift her attention to leading Zimbabwe to their second appearance at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town next month.

The goal defender is expected to join the rest of the Gems’ training camp on July 1.

Kwangwa is widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest netball players, a status she cemented when she became the first local player to secure a move to England.

In addition to excelling on the netball court, Kwangwa has also been preparing for life after netball by juggling the sport and her studies for the last four years.

She started playing for the national team in 2012 at the age of 17.

She captained the Golden Girls at the 2014 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games and also led the team at the 2018 Junior World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana.

Kwangwa won coach and fans’ player of the year awards following an impressive performance in Netball Super League last season.

After leading the Gems to their maiden World Cup appearance in Liverpool four years ago, Kwangwa also helped Zimbabwe to secure its second successive World Cup qualification at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifier held in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.