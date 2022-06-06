UK: Zimbabwean culture takes Wigan Pier by storm

The three also worked alongside Wigan borough based charitable organisation Everything Human Rights and Wiganers: Esnath Sanangura, Joyce Josiah, Daria Florea, Nadine Mudzvova, Jayden Nyakudya, Tabeth Mabiza and Maria Lowe.

“Great entertainment, well organised, and lots of smiles and laughter.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

The show has set out to encourage audiences to engage with the culture of Zimbabwe and aims to disrupt convention and focuses on the importance of places and communities embracing difference and will continue on a nationwide tour.

David Jenkins, managing director at The Old Courts said: “Bunker of Zion was such an amazing success and delivered a powerful message in the most vibrant and engaging way to audiences from near and far.

“Hearing the fantastic feedback from audiences has been a great lift following on from the disruption in recent years.