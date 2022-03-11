UK: Zimbabwean Man Convicted Of Murdering Sheffield Solicitor

Spread This News

The Star, UK

A 20-year-old Tinashe Kampira from Zimbabwe, has been convicted of murdering a solicitor in Sheffield, along with three other accomplices.

The four were Wednesday found guilty of their involvement in the murder of a solicitor, Khurm Javed in Sheffield.

Kampira and another man whose name is being withheld for legal reasons, were convicted of murder, while two brothers, Saydul Mohamed, 22, and Sohidul Mohamed, 24, both of The Greenway, have been found guilty of assisting an offender.

All four men had been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since 17 January.

The court heard how Police were called to Clough Road, Sheffield at 9.40pm on Saturday 10 April to reports that a man had been shot. Mr Javed, 30, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem concluded that he died of a gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and Khurm, aged 30, was found with a series of serious bullet and stab wounds. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, officers identified Kampira and the other man as the two involved in the shooting.

Using all available tactics, the police were also able to determine that Saydul and Sohidul Mohamed had been involved in assisting one of the offenders in fleeing to Berkshire following the incident.

The defendant who cannot be named handed himself in to police on 26 April, and was arrested and charged with murder. Kampira was arrested from his home address on 11 May and later charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who led the investigation, said: “The trial into Khurm’s death has experienced significant challenges over an extended period of time, and despite this, Khurm’s family have been exemplary in their patience and attitude in support of the investigation.

“Not only has Khurm very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his wife and two children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of these men’s actions for the rest of their lives.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly in what have been some of the most challenging circumstances that I have encountered, in relation to both the investigation itself and the trial process.

“While the verdict is a welcome conclusion to the trial, there will be no celebrations by the family, only satisfaction that justice has prevailed and the individuals responsible for Khurm’s death have brought to justice.

“I would like to once again reiterate my condolences to Khurm’s family.”

Following today’s verdict, the family of Khurm said in a statement: “We, the family of Khurm Javed, are satisfied that today justice has been served upon the murderers of our beloved Khurm and those who chose to help them.

“Khurm was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend. His untimely death has devastated us all and his presence and love can never be replaced. Those that knew Khurm will know this to be true. He stood for what is right and had an enormous sense of community and family.

“We would like to thank the witnesses for their bravery and willingness to give evidence, the police prosecution team, the court and the QCs who presented the case – and also the jury for passing a guilty verdict.

“We would also like to thank the community from the Madina Masjid Mosque on Wolseley Road and St Mary’s Church on St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield, for their continued support and combined efforts in conducting both a memorial service and funeral for Khurm.

“Khurm will live on in our hearts forever and the verdicts delivered today go some way to help us process the events which took him from us.

“We now ask for privacy in the hope that we can attempt to move forward as a family.”

The two men charged with murder will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 17 March for sentencing. A date is still to be fixed for the sentencing of Saydul and Sohidul Mohamed.

During the trial, Atif Mohammed, 20, of Sharrow Lane, who was also facing a murder charge, was found not guilty and acquitted