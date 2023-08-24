UK: Zimbabwean striker Muskwe set to leave Luton Town, linked with Rotherham move 

By Sports Reporter

LUTON Town’s out-of-favour Zimbabwean forward Admiral Muskwe is reportedly on the radar of English Championship side Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international, a former target of Barnsley, is down the pecking order at the Premier League newcomers, who have not given the player a squad number for the 2023-24 campaign.

Muskwe is in the final year of his contract at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters not planning to trigger a clause that would see his deal extended by an additional year.

While selling Muskwe is Luton’s preference, they would also consider a loan move.

However, Muskwe is on inflated wages due to Luton’s promotion to the Premier League, so they would likely have to pay a percentage of his salary were he to leave on loan.