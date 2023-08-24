UK: Zimbabwean striker Muskwe set to leave Luton Town, linked with Rotherham move 

By Sports Reporter
LUTON Town’s out-of-favour Zimbabwean forward Admiral Muskwe is reportedly on the radar of English Championship side Rotherham United.
The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international, a former target of Barnsley, is down the pecking order at the Premier League newcomers, who have not given the player a squad number for the 2023-24 campaign.
Muskwe is in the final year of his contract at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters not planning to trigger a clause that would see his deal extended by an additional year.
While selling Muskwe is Luton’s preference, they would also consider a loan move.
However, Muskwe is on inflated wages due to Luton’s promotion to the Premier League, so they would likely have to pay a percentage of his salary were he to leave on loan.
Rotherham, who brought in Luton midfielder Fred Onyedinma on loan late last month, are monitoring the situation regarding the former Wycombe Wanderers player, who spent a spell on loan last season at League One side Fleetwood Town.
After joining Luton Town, from Leicester City, Muskwe’s career has not lived up to expectations due to injuries and inconsistent form.
His appearances have been limited and last season, while the Hatters celebrated a promotion winning season with fellow Zimbabwean compatriot Marvelous Nakamba playing a prominent role, the forward was on loan at Fleetwood Town, making 12 league appearances and scoring three goals.
Muskwe rose through the ranks at Leicester City, where he joined the former Premier League side’s academy at the age of nine and has represented the Foxes at Under-18s and Under-23s levels.
The Harare-born striker represented England at Under-17 level before switching allegiance to his country of birth at senior level.
He has since earned five caps with the Warriors since making his senior international debut in a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho in a friendly match five years ago.