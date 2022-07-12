UK: Zimbabwean student gives free legal advice after winning own battle

Spread This News

By nottinghampost.com

A Zimbabwean law student who faced a long legal battle to get into the UK now helps others for free to ‘give back’ to those in need. Matilda Kapala, 29, came to the country 10 years ago and will graduate with a first class degree in Law this summer from Nottingham Trent University.

Matilda said she went through her own “terrible” legal battle to come to this country and is grateful to the lawyers that helped her. Matilda said: “The lawyers put many hours into helping me. My immigration case was quite complicated with a lot of refusals. My dad was already here in England.