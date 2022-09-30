Zimbabweans among 500 criminals and immigration offenders deported from the UK

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent & Agencies

ZIMBABWEANS were among the more than 500 foreign criminals and immigration offenders deported from the United Kingdom in September, government officials confirmed Friday.

According to the UK Home Office a total of 533 foreign criminals and immigration offenders were returned, including 105 to Albania on 3 dedicated charter flights and scheduled flights this month.

The Home Office also returned 26 Romanian nationals and 9 individuals to Zimbabwe on separate charter flights.

The foreign national offenders removed had received combined prison sentences of more than 337 years and were convicted of crimes including sexual and violent offences, supplying Class A drugs and facilitating illegal entry to the UK.

More than 300 people who had no right to remain in the UK, including 3 Albanian nationals who entered the UK illegally – 1 via small boat and 2 through other clandestine means – have also been removed.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman stated:

“We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who comes to the UK and breaks our laws.”

“Returning such a high number of dangerous criminals sends a clear message that they are not welcome here.”

“We are also clamping down on those who come here illegally, and I am exploring every avenue to accelerate their removal.”

To date this year, the UK has removed 8,175 people via enforced, voluntary and other return types, including 2,250 foreign national offenders.