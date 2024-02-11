UK: ZimLinkUp returns for second year with stellar line-up

Spread This News

Familiar names including Killer T and Freeman among headline acts

By Own Correspondent

UK: ZimLinkUp 2024 will return in May for a weekend-long celebration with a top line-up of acts.

The family-friendly festival dedicated to showcasing the rich tapestry of Zimbabwean culture, heritage, and art, is set to take place over the 4-6 May weekend in Birmingham.

Organised with the vision of fostering community spirit and celebrating diversity, the festival promises a weekend of entertainment, education, and cultural exchange for all ages.

This year’s festival will feature a great line-up of renowned artists who have made significant contributions to the country’s music scene, with performances from Nutty O, Killer T, Freeman, Holy Ten, Enzo Ishall, and ExQ.

Speaking about the positive impact ZimLinkup 2024 will have on the community and local businesses, DJ Kojo for ZimLinkUp said: “Our vision for ZimLinkup is to not only celebrate our rich Zimbabwean heritage but also to create a space where communities can unite, share experiences, and build lasting connections.

“This festival is more than just a showcase; it’s an opportunity for local businesses and the community to come together and thrive.

“By participating in ZimLinkup 2024, businesses can align themselves with a celebration of diversity and culture, reaching a wide audience in a positive and engaging environment.”

Kojo added: “This event provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience.

“Vendors can showcase their products to a large and receptive crowd, while sponsors have the chance to align their brand with a positive and community-driven event.”

ZimLinkup was founded with the goal of bringing communities together, and provides a platform for cultural exchange, entertainment, and education.

The festival showcases the diversity of Zimbabwean traditions and fosters connections between the Zimbabwean diaspora and the wider global community.