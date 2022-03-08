UN Calls On Ukraine And Russia To Ensure Safe Passage For Civilians Fleeing Fighting

Spread This News

By BBC

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians fleeing fighting and for the delivery of humanitarian aid into areas of active hostilities.

The UN and its partners have provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, but the security situation has made it difficult to reach certain areas.

The statement comes as both sides lobbed accusations at each other of preventing civilians from safely leaving.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN accused Russia of shelling humanitarian corridors – blocking civilians from fleeing to Europe and preventing the delivery of life saving aid.

But Russia’s ambassador to the UN denied the allegations, claiming without substantiation that it was Ukraine that was denying safe passage.

Griffiths told members of the UN Security Council that his office had sent a team to Moscow to work on better humanitarian aid efforts in hopes of reaching the most vulnerable in Ukraine.