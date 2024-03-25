UN food agency concludes seasonal lean food aid distribution in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

Xinhua/ Staff Reporter

THE World Food Program (WFP) has concluded its lean season food aid distribution in Zimbabwe after last year’s cereal harvest amid rising food insecurity due to the El-Nino-induced drought.

The Zimbabwean government, along with the WFP, has been providing lean season food assistance to the targeted people across the country.

Speaking at one of the food aid distribution locations in Matabeleland South Province on Thursday, WFP Representative and Country Director Francesca Erdelman said Zimbabwe is facing one of its worst droughts in decades, which will likely leave many people food insecure and requiring emergency food aid in the 2024/25 season.

In the 2023/24 agricultural season, at least 2.7 million people, or a quarter of the rural population, were assessed as food insecure and requiring food assistance during the peak of the lean season between January and March 2024.

“This year’s harvest is particularly somber because the agricultural season is even worse than it has been in quite a number of years … We see across the country that the crop production is very much affected by the current El Nino drought,” Erdelmann said.

Meanwhile, Chief Chundu of Hurungwe district has also raised concern over the vulnerability of local inhabitants whose crops wilted under the intense heat wrought by the phenomenon.

Chief Chundu, born Abel Mabsera, said households under his jurisdiction were now in urgent need of government food assistance and appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fulfil his pledge to feed the hungry.

“The outlook is bleak. The crops failed due to the adverse weather conditions, perhaps it is climate change taking root.

“As the chief, l am appealing to President Mnangagwa to remember vulnerable communities, particularly the people of Hurungwe where we have witnessed a serious drought whose impacts we have already started experiencing,” he said.

A survey by NewZimbabwe.com conducted during a recent visit to the Vuti area in Hurungwe showed that maize and tobacco crops wilted due to lack of rainfall. The region traditionally receives good rains resulting in farmers getting normal to above normal yields. However, the situation is different this 2023-2024 cropping season characterised by hopelessness.