UN Roads Safety Fund aims at reducing road traffic deaths in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt has said the organisation is working towards programmes that will lower road accident victim numbers by 2030.

Todt, a former “speed driver” Wednesday paid a courtesy call to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House where the two discussed road safety issues.

“The UN is quite involved. It is part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.6 to half the accident victim numbers by 2030 as well as SDG 11.2 to give access to public transportation.

“We are working towards implementing in 2028, the UN Roads Safety Fund which is here to help facilitate some programmes and it is something we have addressed today,” Todt said.

He called upon the government to enforce the laws on those breaking road rules whilst instilling discipline in road users.

“We have just concluded a meeting with the President (Mnangagwa) and the Transport minister (Felix Mhona) including a UN delegation.

“As I did in June 2023 to speak about road safety in the African continent, l also had a meeting with the ministers of Health, Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Sports and concluded my visit with the President where we had a very inspiring discussion realising the silent pandemic has to wake up.

“We need support; we need your support and also everyone’s support because when you leave me and get into your car, as a pedestrian or use your motorbike, it is the responsibility of all to understand and work better,” Todt told journalists after the meeting.

Asked how he handled his driving attitude to save his own life and that of others as a speed driver, the special envoy said, ‘’It is about enforcement and discipline.”

According to Transport Minister Mhona, “Despite improving the road infrastructure, Zimbabwe’s roads’ victim numbers remained disturbing.

Minister Mhona said having high-level discussions of such a nature with the special envoy meant the country was on the right trajectory.

“The UN emphasis on upholding law enforcement, good infrastructure is welcome.

“However, Zimbabwe continues to record high numbers on its roads.

“We have some initiatives that are being carried out and we will continuously educate our people so that they abide by the regulations of the roads,” Mhona said.