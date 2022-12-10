Uncle (43) molests niece (8) after luring her with snacks

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 43-year-old Nyabira man sexually violated his sister’s minor daughter after luring her to his house with corn snacks.

Accused person, Judge Bushu of Star compound, Nyabira in Mashonaland West province, was this week absolved of aggravated indecent assault, but convicted of a lesser charge of indecent assault.

Regional Magistrate, Ignatius Mugova spared Bushu a custodial sentence after wholly suspending nine months imprisonment for the next three years.

Complainant is a Grade Two pupil at a local school.

The State case, led by Nyasha Sibesha, was that on October 8 this year, and at Star compound, complainant was sent to her uncle’s place to charge a cell phone.

Upon arrival at the house, she found him lying on a sofa and was invited to come inside and put the phone on a charger.

She complied.

It was further heard, Bushu gave his niece ZW$100 to buy some corn snacks, popularly known as ZapNacks, of which she did.

He then promised his niece some more money to buy snacks if she returned the following day.

On October 9 at around 6pm, the girl was accompanied to her uncle’s place by a friend.

Upon arrival, the friend remained outside while complainant went inside the house, where she found her uncle alone.

Court heard accused person grabbed the victim, undressed her before inserting two of his fingers into her private parts.

The matter came to light after victim confided in her mother, before a report was made to Nyabira Police Station.