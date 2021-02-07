Uncle Killed Over Goblin ‘Responsible’ For Deaths On Family Members

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN elderly Karoi man died after he was attacked by a nephew who accused him of possessing a blood-sucking goblin believed to have been the source of mysterious deaths in the family.

This came out during the trial of Anyway Kugotsi (28) of Chawasarira village, Chief Mujinga, Tengwe in Hurungwe district, last week.

Anyway appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Melody Rwizi facing murder on uncle Themba Kugotsi (age not given).

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail through the High Court.

Themba was younger brother to Anyway’s late father.

The court heard that on 9 January 2021, Themba’s young sister Munashe drowned while trying to cross a flooded river.

As per Shona traditional rites, Anyway consulted a prophet to ascertain who and what had caused the sudden death.

Incidentally, some two years back, following his father’s sudden death, Anyway had again visited another prophet to establish who and what had caused his parent’s demise.

In both separate instances, Anyway was told that his uncle Themba kept a blood-sucking tokoloshi (goblin) which was behind the mysterious deaths of family members and was warned it could wipe out the entire extended family.

On 13 January 2021, Themba visited Anyway to pass his condolences over Munashe’s death.

Five days later, on 18 January at around 7:30pm, Anyway went to his uncle’s homestead where he confronted and accused him of practising witchcraft he claimed was the source of deaths on family members.

Court was further told that a heated argument arose between the two.

An enraged Anyway allegedly picked a log and struck his uncle several times all over his body.

Themba fled into the darkness and went missing only to be found dead at a nearby bush two days later following the severe attack.

Tendai Tapi prosecuted.