Uncle murders niece for soiling herself

By Staff Reporter

AN uncle who murdered his niece after smashing her head against the wall and assaulting her with a leather belt has been locked up.

Ronald Moda will languish in jail after his bail appeal was thrown out at the High Court.

Moda was given custody of the minor by his relative.

After committing the offence, he fled to Bikita where he was later arrested by the police.

It is alleged that on 2 September 2022 the three-year old deceased who was residing with the applicant and his family, messed herself up without telling the applicant or his wife that she wanted to use the toilet.

“Angered by this, the applicant assaulted the deceased using a leather belt all over her body. He also banged her head against the cabin walls after which she sustained injuries from which she later succumbed to.”

During bail hearing, Moda denied the allegations and contended that there was no nexus between the cause of death and his conduct.

He stated that in the brief period in which he had lived with the deceased, he had noticed that she would exhibit signs of a strange illness and then mess herself up.

Concerned about this behavioural problem in the deceased, he informed her mother of this development.

The deceased’s mother granted him permission to reprimand the deceased as a way of toilet training her.

Moda admitted having moderately hit the deceased with a leather belt days before her death.

He however denied ever hitting the deceased against the cabin walls.

It was his defence that on 3 October 2022 the child started behaving strangely, hallucinating and showing him non-existent things.

“She died on the same day due to some underlying health condition totally unrelated to the assault,” he said.

But the state said evidence against him was overwhelming.

Justice Lucy Mungwari sitting at the Harare High Court upheld the Stat’s submissions ruling that Moda should remain locked up.

“The applicant’s failure to appreciate that the onus was on him to demonstrate that it was in the interest of justice for him to be admitted to bail proved to be his biggest undoing in this application.

“Ultimately, he failed to convince me on a balance of probabilities that it was in the interest of justice to grant him bail. The state has a strong prima facie case against the applicant and he is facing serious charges.

“Furthermore, the applicant fled the scene after the commission of the offence indicating that he is a flight risk and increasing the chances of him absconding. In light of these factors, the applicant is not a suitable candidate for bail. The application for bail pending trial is hereby dismissed,” ruled the judge.