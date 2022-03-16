New Zimbabwe.com

Uncle Waffles Drops First EP

Uncle Waffles Drops First EP

16th March 2022
Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

INTERNET sensation DJ Uncle Waffles is set to release her first EP titled Red Dragon.

Since a video of her impromptu set performing Amapiano banger Adiwele went viral, Uncle Waffles’ career has been on a meteoric rise.

Over the weekend she performed at a sold-out show in Aroma, London.

In a post, the viral sensation said her EP drops today at 1700hours South African Standard Time.

Red Dragon features four tracks and will be available on music streaming platforms; Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.

Uncle Waffles real name Lungelihle Zwane wrote:”This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey. My ep, RED DRAGON 🐉 dropping soon, with the lead single Tanzania ft  @sino_msolo  @real_boibizza & @tonyduardo_.

“I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. To my team, I love you guys. Thank you my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all”.

New Zimbabwe.com