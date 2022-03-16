Uncle Waffles Drops First EP

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

INTERNET sensation DJ Uncle Waffles is set to release her first EP titled Red Dragon.

Since a video of her impromptu set performing Amapiano banger Adiwele went viral, Uncle Waffles’ career has been on a meteoric rise.

Over the weekend she performed at a sold-out show in Aroma, London.

In a post, the viral sensation said her EP drops today at 1700hours South African Standard Time.

Red Dragon features four tracks and will be available on music streaming platforms; Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.

Uncle Waffles real name Lungelihle Zwane wrote:”This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey. My ep, RED DRAGON 🐉 dropping soon, with the lead single Tanzania ft @sino_msolo @real_boibizza & @tonyduardo_.

“I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. To my team, I love you guys. Thank you my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all”.