Uncle Waffles turns up at Drake’s Los Angeles concert

Uncle Waffles shared some videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday of her enjoying some time out at Drake’s show at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. In one of the videos, the 36-year-old Canadian rapper can be seen walking out into the arena alongside Big Sean and Chubbs as fans scream their lungs out. Waffles captioned the post, “An experience”.

In another video she shared showed her singing and dancing along to Drake’s 2011 hit single ‘The Motto’. She wrote, “This is why they say you need to shut up during concerts,” before adding that she couldn’t wait for amapiano to get to Drake heights. Waffles famously exploded onto the scene back in 2021 thanks in part to Drake co-signing her with a follow on Instagram.

He later went on to make a surprise appearance on her Instagram Live a few months later. “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS,” he commented. Another comment from the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper a short while later read: “Top DJ Top Sound Uncle.” Elsewhere, as Drake continues to be one of the most talked about figures in entertainment, 50 Cent posted a hilarious Instagram reel in which he teased his ‘The Final Lap’ tour staff backstage by complaining about them not giving him the same superstar treatment Drake has been receiving on his tour.