Under-fire Bosso coach threatens journalists as pressure mounts

By Sports Reporter

BELEAGUERED Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has threatened to bar some members of the media from attending the team’s weekly press conferences as pressure continues to mount on him following his poor start to the season.

The former Warriors assistant coach has come under intense scrutiny from both fans and the media, with supporters demanding his dismissal.

They blame him for the team’s horror start to the current Castle Lager Soccer League campaign.

Bosso have picked just three wins from 14 matches this season and their tally of 16 points leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

More importantly Highlanders are already 14 points behind their arch rivals and log leaders Dynamos, who they face at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday.

Diverting attention from the mounting pressure ahead of Sunday’s match, Mpofu decided to take on some members of the Press corps who attended the team’s weekly Press conference.

The Bosso coach lost his cool when asked when he will stop coming up with excuses and deliver results on the field of play. He threatened to speak to the club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ronald Moyo to bar certain journalists from attending the weekly press conferences.

“I don’t want to be rude but I want professional journalists that come here and be very positive, I don’t want you guys to go out there and think maybe I am a hard-core but I respect you.

“Let’s come here, give a positive attitude towards this presser. This is my presser, I don’t want to talk to the chief (executive officer) at the end of the day and say I don’t want to see John and Peter in my presser, this is my presser,’’ charged the Bosso coach.

Mpofu accused the Bulawayo media of not playing a part in helping Highlanders, particularly on a week when they are playing their rivals Dynamos.

The Bosso mentor has been feeling the heat after the supporters taunted him at halftime last Sunday, in a match they came from two goals down before forcing a 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.

“I know how our fans are feeling. They want the team to win,” the gaffer said.

“What they did on Sunday is very normal…we need to appreciate the feeling of our fans, they want us to win, and I’m the only person responsible for turning around all those things to make sure that the team starts to win.”

He added: “For now, let us look at the positive and channel all the energy to win on Sunday so that we bring cheer and smiles to our fans.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 15 fixtures

Friday: Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tenax CS (Baobab), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), WhaWha v Harare City (Ascot)

Sunday: Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Sakubva), Triangle United v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo)