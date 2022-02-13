Under-Fire ZIFA Boss Kamambo Arrested As He Tries To Leave Country

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

BELEAGUERED Zifa president Felton Kamambo was on Saturday nabbed by the police at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while attempting to leave the country for a FIFA meeting to be held on the side-lines of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Kamambo, who has been defying his suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) was arrested at a travel agency Airlink offices where he was trying to change his ticket with an intention to leave the country for Qatar today.

The ZIFA boss was also barred from leaving the country for Cameroon to attend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Egypt and Senegal last Sunday.

Well-placed sources told NewZimbabwe.com last night that ZIFA board member Philemon Machana had also been picked up by the CID police at his home on allegations of fraud.

Last month Kamambo and Philemon Machana, the Board member Finance and Zifa board acting vice-president also tried to travel to Cameroon during the group stages matches and were barred.

The duo together with the association’s suspended secretary general Joseph Mamutse hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons last week after they wrote to FIFA asking for the world football governing body to impose a ban on the country for alleged government interference in the association’s affairs.

The ZIFA board was suspended by the SRC on November 16 on a litany of charges, which include gross incompetence, failure to account for public funds and sexual abuse of female referees, among others.

However, while other board members namely Farai Jere, Sugar Chagonda and Barbara Chikosi have accepted the suspension, the others along with Mamutse, have been on a warpath with the SRC.