Under-pressure Caps United Face Bogey Side Yadah

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United will be under pressure to return to winning ways and get their campaign back on track when they take on their bogey side, Yadah, in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe were given a huge wakeup call last weekend after succumbing to a shock 2-1 loss against minnows Tenax at Sakubva Stadium last Sunday.

Caps appeared on course to continue their good form when the free scoring striker, Williams Manondo, scored his ninth goal in 10 appearances this season to give them a first half lead, but the wheels came off after the break as Tenax scored twice in the second half to claim all three points.

The result ended the Harare giants’ run of five matches without a defeat since their 6-2 humiliation against Manica Diamonds at the same venue in February.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, whose side is now in seventh position on 14 points from 10 matches and trailing leaders Chicken Inn by nine points, was keen to emphasise that his charges have since moved on from last week’s surprise loss.

“It’s not the first experience (losing) in my career as a coach. As a player, I’ve experienced this so many times,” Chitembwe said.

Chitembwe rubbished reports he blamed last week’s result on his defenders.

“It’s a continuous process, improving the team is a continuous process. There’s nothing like that really, we need to ignore (the speculation). We need to make sure we put attention in all aspects of the game, which include attacking and defending. That information is misguided, I never complained about the defence,” he added.

After being humbled by Tenax away from home, Caps United will be desperate to return to winning ways, but face a tricky encounter against Yadah.

Yadah are basking in the glory of dismissing Herentals 2-1 at Baobab stadium to finally secure their first win of the campaign in their 10th encounter.

The win lifted the Walter Magaya-owned club from the bottom of the log and they will be looking to continue their revival against Caps.

Yadah has in recent years proven to be one of Caps United’s bogey teams in the league and they will be eager to continue that on Sunday.

The last time the two teams met, Yadah beat CAPS United 2-1 in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 encounter to effectively end the Harare giants’ hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals while the last league encounter between the two sides in November 2019 ended in a 2-2 draw.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 11 fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Tenax (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Luveve), Whawha v Chicken Inn (Ascot)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), Caps United v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva)