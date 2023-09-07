Under-pressure Kaitano Tembo upbeat despite winless start to SA Premiership campaign 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Kaitano Tembo remains hopeful that he will be able to turn the tide at struggling South African Premiership side Richards Bay despite their winless start to the season.

Heading into the FIFA international break which starts this weekend, Tembo’s side came from behind to rescue a point against his former club Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium last week.

Prior to the brave draw they had lost to champions Mamelodi Sundowns which left them winless along with bottom-placed Cape Town Spurs.

Tembo’s side are lying second from bottom with two points after five matches, having lost three of those games.

In fact have not won a match since January this year and they are winless now in 19 matches in all competitions, 18 in the league, equalling Witbank Spurs in 1997 and Free State Stars in 2016.

Despite struggling to get his first win since taking charge of the club just before the start of this season, Tembo said he was encouraged by his side’s draw with what he saw against Sekhukhune.

“Obviously we have to keep on working,” said Tembo, who was appointed at the beginning of this season.

“Because that is the only way for us to try and get ourselves in a better situation because there is still a lot of time. But I’m quite happy with the way we are responding from the players’ side, they have done really well.

“I think we can only get better. We have enough time to also try and regroup and give players a little bit of time to rest because there has been a bit of pressure. Hopefully, we will come back fresh and be able to push again.”

Tembo will hope by the time they visit Swallows after the resumption of the league on September 15.