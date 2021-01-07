Under-Sanctions Mnangagwa Flags US For Washington Violence

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says ugly scenes witnessed on the US Capitol grounds in Washington Wednesday were signs the superpower had no moral authority to police other nations’ democracies.

Violent scenes erupted in the US capital Wednesday when hordes of outgoing President Donald Trump’s Republican supporters rioted and breached the halls of Congress as elected officials were beginning to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

They gained access to the floor of the Senate, setting off an armed standoff with law enforcement in the House of Representatives.

At least four people died during the skirmishes while 52 were arrested as the rowdy crowd attempted to block the process.

Following the violence, Mnangagwa took the opportunity to remind the superpower its sanctions on Zimbabwe were misplaced as the violence in Washington was a sign the US’s democracy was not perfect after all.

“Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy. Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end,” said Mnangagwa.

I’d like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 7, 2021

Harare and Washington have had tense relations since the turn of the millennium when the US slapped the Zanu PF led government with sanctions for alleged failure to uphold human rights and poll theft.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has expressed his desires to transform the current stand-off with the forthcoming Biden led administration.

“I would like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples,” added Mnangagwa.