Unexplained wealth ex-Zimra officer ditched by wife

By Mary Taruvinga

A former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officer, who is accused of acquiring unexplained wealth during his time with the tax collector, allegedly went on to flash money on women, court has heard.

This has emerged barely a day after the prosecutor General (PG) begged the High Court to forfeit the underfire ex-official, Kennedy Elisha Nyatoti’s wealth saying the mysterious acquisations were gathered using crime proceeds.

As more woes mount on Nyatoti, his wife, Tatenda Spiwe Nyatoti (nee Chisadza) has filed divorce summons with the same court saying she cannot stay with an adulterous man anymore.

“The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of its restoration of a normal marital relationship…the defendant has committed adultery and gone to marry another woman,” she said.

“The parties have lost love and affection for each other. The defendant (Nyatoti) has exhibited serious violent tendencies towards the plaintiff,” reads Chisadza’s declaration.

Nyatoti’s wife said considering the unruly behaviour of her husband, it will be best that she be given custody of their two minor children.

She also said her husband has no objection regarding this issue.

She buttressed Hodzi’s claim that the couple acquired movable property in Goromonzi, Mabvazuva and in Beitbridge.

“Upon separation in January 2019, defendant retained all the movables located in Beitbridge whilst the plaintiff (Chisadza) retained all the movable located in Goromonzi. It is just equitable that each party retains the movable property in their custody to date,” said Chisadza.

Nyatoti’s wife requested that her estranged husband also maintains their two minor children.

According to the State, Nyatoti was paid $44 000 only during his time in Zimra office between 2014 and 2018.

He however acquired a stand worth US$150 000 and managed to build and complete a house in Madokero in a very short period.

Nyatoti also managed to buy vehicles for his wife, mother and sister raising queries with his former employer which then carried a lifestyle audit on him.

The court heard he failed to explain how he acquired his wealth upon being interviewed.

He has not yet responded.

The case is pending.