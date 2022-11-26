‘Ungrateful’ mistress in dock for hiring gang to rob wealthy lover

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

AN ungrateful Harare woman was Friday dragged to court by her married lover for robbery after she allegedly hired an armed gang to strip him of US$1,490 cash and various electrical gadgets.

Beaular Zimondi (33) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Taurai Manuwere and was remanded in custody to November 28.

Court heard the mistress, unsatisfied with the financial assistance she was getting from her wealthy lover Jonathan Gapare, hired armed robbers to rob the married man she has dated since 2020.

Accused is alleged to have been unsatisfied with financial support she was getting and wanted more. She then decided to rob him.

Zimondi of Ashdon Park in Harare, is accused of having masterminded the robbery, together with four accomplices Daniel Mutasa, Taurai Pangai and two others only identified as Sir Calaz and Gunners, who are on the run.

There gang reportedly met at several meet-up points, including Showgrounds and Mereki in Warren Park, in a bid to perfect the plan.

The operation was put in action October 29 this year when the gang made its way to complainant’s residence armed with pistols.

Upon arrival, they introduced themselves and misrepresented that they had been sent by Gapare’s client, Dingilwazo Moyo, to collect some money from him.

Believing them, complainant invited gang into his house, but upon entry they produced pistols, tied all occupants in the house using shoelaces and charger cables.

They demanded cash and complainant surrendered US$1 490 and various electronic components.

It was further averred in court, that the robbers escaped by scaling a precast wall.

Zimondi tendered a “confession” to court stating she had, indeed, hired mercenaries to execute a revenge mission on Gapare’s son who had beaten her sister, but the gang had decided to rob her lover instead.

She however later disowned the testimony arguing it was not given voluntarily, but under duress.