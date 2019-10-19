UNICEF to the rescue as Zim celebrates global hand-washing day

UNICEF representative to Zimbabwe Laylee Mosiri greets a beneficiary of the hand-washing campaign in Mutare

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: UNICEF representative to Zimbabwe, Laylee Moshiri, has reiterated the world organisation’s commitment to working with the government of Zimbabwe to ensure the fulfilment of the sixth sustainable development goal.

SDG 6 places an obligation on States to create conditions for the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Speaking at the celebration of the Global Hand Washing Day at Zedza Primary School in Mutare Rural District, Laylee said there was need to create the enabling environment for homes and institutions like schools, health facilities, public places to be able to have access to good sanitation, hygiene and hand washing facilities.

“The series of cholera outbreaks that have claimed countless lives in this country since 2008, is an unequivocal reminder that business as usual is not an option. We, therefore, urge the government and other partners to join efforts in investing towards provision of sustainable supplies of safe water, sanitation and hand washing facilities, in homes, schools, clinics and other public places across Zimbabwe,” Laylee said.

The Global Hand Washing Day is celebrated on October 15.

It is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.