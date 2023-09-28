Unifreight bemoans negative informal imports impact on local trade

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED transport and logistics company, Unifreight Africa has bemoaned the adverse impact of imports on local trade amid calls for the government to curb such illicit practices in order to save jobs in the local market.

The firm is a transport holding company offering logistics, freight and passenger services to clients in sub-Saharan Africa.

Unifreight’s board chairman, Peter Annesly urged the government to expeditiously intervene by enacting policy interventions that curb the illicit practice.

“We are also hopeful there will be interventions from the government to curtail informal imports that have been competing with domestically produced goods so as to support local industry and promote job creation,” he said.

The influx of cheaper imports smuggled into the country often relies on informal transportation modes having a negative impact of reduced need for local retailers facing stiff competition from the alternative market to source for local goods.

In turn, the trend not only affects local manufacturers but also the entire value chain including the transport sector.

Meanwhile, in the period ended June 30, 2023, Unifreight reported adjusted group revenues of ZW$ 55 billion which are 115% above the prior year restated revenues of ZW$ 22 billion.

Tonnage grew by 50% from prior year (though 18% below budget), largely driven by tobacco volumes and increased FTL volumes from new vehicle assets on the back of recording a net profit before tax of ZWL $6 billion which is 30% below prior year due to increase in finance costs.

Finance costs were driven by the revaluation of foreign denominated loans obtained to finance new vehicles amounting to ZWL 44 billion.

Total Group Inflation Adjusted Earnings were ZWL 66 billion largely driven by the Revaluation of assets following a change in accounting policy from a cost model to a revaluation model.

The group’s balance sheet grew from ZWL 66 billion to ZWL 269 billion due to a combination of recapitalisation of our fleet and revaluation of assets.