Unifreight confident of inflation stabilising measures

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

INTERCITY cargo carrier, Unifreight Africa Limited has expressed optimism that monetary authorities will continue to implement sound measures which respond to the inflationary volatility bedeviling the country.

The latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency showed Saturday that the country’s annual inflation rate reached 191% in June largely on the back of the Ukraine/Russia war which has disrupted global supply chains.

The events have partly worsened the situation by further weakening the Zimbabwe dollar which deteriorated significantly on both the formal auction market and the parallel market to reach a high of US$1: ZW$400 as at the end of June 2021.

But presenting the group’s performance for the year ended December 31 2022, Unifreight board chairman, Peter Annesley expressed optimism that measures employed by authorities will soon stabilise the economy.

“ The operating environment remains challenging but we are confident that the authorities will implement measures to stabilize the exchange rate and inflation. Meanwhile, as the country gears up for the 2023 elections, the Group will continue to look for opportunities to remain profitable,” he said.

This is despite the fact during the period, the company suffered rising costs mainly because of exchange rate volatility and US Dollar inflation experienced during the year.

Tonnage was 0,7% above budget and 22% up from the prior year as a result of new business acquisition and Total Transport and Logistics Solutions average growth of 50% in volume as existing customers recovered from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Inflation-adjusted profit for the year was ZW$581 million as compared to a ZW$123 million Inflation Adjusted loss the prior year.

“Under the circumstances, the board is relatively happy with the results produced during the period under review, particularly the acquisition of new revenue-earning equipment, growth in the balance sheet in real terms, and the investment in Zimplow Limited which will result in the Group enjoying benefits from the synergy,” he added.