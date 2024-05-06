United States elects new ambassador to Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The United States Senate has confirmed Pamela Marie Tremont as the new American ambassador to Zimbabwe in a Senate vote held last week.

According to the Senate Press Gallery, the Upper House confirmed by voice vote Executive Cal. #592 Pamela M. Tremont to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The United States has not had an ambassador since 2021, when its previous ambassador, Brian Nichols, left to become Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Tremont has previously served as Deputy Ambassador of the United States in Sweden, Ukraine, and Cyprus.

Commenting on the latest development, renowned filmmaker and journalist, Hopewell Chino’ono said Tremont arrives at a time when America has walked away from Zimbabwe’s debt restructuring talks after realising that the Zimbabwean government was not willing to implement the agreed reforms to access new financial credit lines, which were halted due to the failure to service previous loans in 1999.

Pamela Tremont holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Baylor University, as well as a master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School at the National Defense University.

The US Embassy in Harare has been overseen by Chargé d’Affaires Elanie M. French since 2022.