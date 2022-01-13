United States: LA Galaxy select Farai Mutatu in 2022 MLS Draft

Spread This News

The LA Galaxy entered the 2022 MLS SuperDraft with four draft picks, and with their first selection, No. 21 overall in the first round, they selected forward Farai Mutatu out of Michigan State on Tuesday.

Mutatu was a standout for the Spartans during his college career, and he’s split his time between Michigan and his native Zimbabwe. His father attended Michigan State as a PhD student (full disclosure, I also attended Michigan State and small world, knew Mutatu’s father) and moved his family with him in 2006.

Farai grew up in the United States, but his parents had to return to Zimbabwe a decade later. The soccer player then went on to his dad’s alma mater and basically hometown school, to play soccer.

The Galaxy will likely offer Mutatu a spot in training camp and potentially a contract somewhere in the organization. He’s a player who’s been well-regarded in the Big Ten and may get a first-team look, or he may start out with LA Galaxy II. Time will tell.